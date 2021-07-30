From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) in Abuja, yesterday, said that military operations conducted across the country in the last two weeks led to the killing of 42 terrorists, bandits and other criminals.

Acting Director, Defence Media Operation, Brigadier General Bernard Onyeuko, said the operations conducted between July 16-29, also, led to the arrest of 129 suspected terrorists, bandits, crude oil thieves and kidnappers, while 105 kidnapped victims were rescued from their abductors.

Gen Onyeuko, at a media briefing on update of military operations conducted across the country, said soldiers working in conjunction with other security agencies in the county recovered several arms and ammunitions, IED making materials, motorcycles, wooden boats and other logistics used by criminals to perpetrate their evil acts in the week under review.

He said troops conducted various operations, ranging from clearance, search and rescue, and extensive air operations, to dominate the airspace and provided close air support for ground troops.

Onyeuko, while noting that the operations yielded positive results, assured the public that the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies were seriously committed and working assiduously to fight all forms criminality for the unity of the country, and will not relent in their efforts to achieve sustainable peace in the country.

Giving an update of the operations, Gen Onyeuko said: “The Armed Forces of Nigeria have continued to maintain increased vigour and aggressive posture throughout all its operations in the various theatres.

This is coupled with the Chief of Defence Staff’s non-kinetic engagements across the country between July 16 and 29, 2021.”

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.