From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Media Operations (DMO), yesterday, said its soldiers fighting the counter insurgency war in the North East and North West killed 44 members of the Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists and arrested over 50 in the last two weeks.

The soldiers of Operations Hadin Kai in the North East, Hadarin Daji and Whirl Punch in the North West zones of the country, conducted ambushes, clearance operations, fighting patrols and cordon and search operations at different locations in Bama, Kukawa, Kaga, and Biu Local Government Areas in Borno State as well as Damaturu, Gujba and Geidam Local Government Areas in Yobe states and recovered several arms, ammunitions, dangerous weapons and other logistics from the terrorists.

Director DMO, Major General Musa Danmadami, who made the disclosure at a media briefing on military and security agencies operations conducted between October 20-November 3 across the country, said that within the period under review, 145 terrorists and their families surrendered to troops at different locations within the North East theatre of operation. He gave the breakdown of the surrendered terrorists to include 30 males, 33 females and 82 children.

Giving an update on military operations in the ongoing counter terrorism war, Danmadami said troops arrested 27 suspected Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists, neutralised 19 and recovered one RPG bomb, one GPMG, 2 x 36 hand grenade, six AK47 rifles, 61 rounds of 7.62mm special, 36 refilled 7.62 mm special, three AK47 magazines and three magazine holders.

The soldiers also recovered six motorcycles, seven bicycles, one pumping machine, six grinding machines, nine mobile phones, 6 x 25 litres jerry can of PMS, bag of grains, motorcycle accessories, foodstuff, one baofeng radio and N10,660.00 only, as well as other sundry items.

Gen Danmadami, who gave a breakdown of military operations conducted within period, said “Precisely, on October 20, 2022, troops, in conjunction with the Department of State Security (DSS) personnel and Civilian Joint Task Force, made contact with Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists in Buduwa and Banki villages in Bama Local Government Area of Borno State and neutralised one terrorist, while others fled with gunshot injuries. Also, one terrorist surrendered to our troops and handed over one AK47 rifle, five rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, one baofeng radio, two mobile phones, one camel pack amongst other items. On the same day, two suspected Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists were arrested in Damaturu, Yobe State.

“Also, on October 24, 2022, troops, in conjunction with the Civilian Joint Task Force at Customs Internally Displaced Persons Camp, Shuwari town, in Maiduguri Local Government Area of Borno State, arrested one suspect in possession of 67 Permanent Voter Cards. Suspect is currently in troops’ custody for further interrogation. Also, in the same camp, a known terrorist, Mr Lawan Yashin, who attempted to escape upon sighting troops was neutralised. During the period in focus, a total of 145 Boko Haram terrorists and their families, comprising 30 adult males, 33 adult females and 82 children, surrendered to troops at different locations within the North East theatre of operation.

In North West, the defence spokesman said troops of operations Hadarin Daji and Whirl Punch neutralised 25 terrorists, arrested 18 and rescued 19 civilians in different operations.

Danmadami said the troops also recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition of different calibre as well as 441 rustled cattle.

“Notably, troops of Operation Whirl Punch on October 23, 2022 responded to the presence of terrorist at Abasia-Amala villages, east of Polewire and Maidaro villages in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State and made contact with the terrorist.

“During the encounter, troops neutralised two terrorists, recovered one AK47 rifle, two magazines containing 38 rounds of 7.62mm special, 14 mobile phones, one Dane gun, two Baofeng radio as well as 11 motorcycles which were destroyed.”

He added that the troops, on October 24, made contact with terrorists along Buruku-Angwan Yako-Udawa road in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State and rescued 10 civilians and recovered three vehicles. The defence spokesman said the troops also neutralised two bandits and rescued nine kidnapped victims at Faskari in Katsina State and Anka in Zamfara.