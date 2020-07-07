Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters said that soldiers of the newly launched Operation SAHEL SANITY, by the Nigerian army has killed 46, bandits who invaded Yar Gamji town in Batsari Local Government Area of Katsina State.

Coordinator Defence Media Operations Major General John Enenche, who made this known in a statement, said bandits met their end following a distress call by people of the community. He said several others escaped with gunshot wounds.

Enenche’s statement reads: “The troops of Nigerian Army Super Camp 4 Faskari Operation SAHEL SANITY on 6 Jul 2020 received a distress call of the invassion of armed bandits in Yar Gamji town in Batsari LGA. The gallant troops who were just inducted into operation responded swiftly to the call. The troops engaged the criminals thereby neutralized 46 bandits in the encounter while others escaped with gunshot wounds. Troops of Op SAHEL SANITY are presently in exploitation phase and have dominated the general area with aggressive patrols.

The general public is enjoined to disregard news making the rounds in some online media giving unsubstantiated and false information on the incident.

The Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Tukur Yusufu Buratai congratulates the troops for their swift response and gallantry.