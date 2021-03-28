From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Army headquarters in Abuja has said that soldiers on counter-insurgency operations in the Northeast killed 48 terrorists and recused 11 kidnapped victims along Chibok/Damboa area of Borno State in its renewed onslaught against terrorists.

Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Mohammed Yerima who made this known said that the soldiers from 28 Task Force Brigade of Sector 1 Operation Lafiya Dole, recovered 15 AK 47 Rifles four magazines, among other items from the criminals during the ambush.

Yerima said: “Nigerian Army troops deployed in Chibok under 28 Task Force Brigade of Sector 1 Operation Lafiya Dole have neutralised scores of Boko Haram terrorists in an ambush along Chibok – Damboa axis of Borno State.

“The troops achieved the feat while acting on credible intelligence that some remnants of insurgents were fleeing due to the intensity of troops’ operations in Sambisa Forest.

“The gallant troops laid ambush, engaged and overwhelmed the criminals with aggressive firepower, neutralising nine terrorists in the process while several others escaped with fatal gunshot wounds. The troops also recovered seven AK 47 Rifles and freed three kidnapped victims.

“Similarly in another encounter, troops of 28 Task Force Brigade located in Askira equally laid a successful ambush along Askira – Chibok Main Supply Route (MSR) and neutralized 39 terrorists.

“In the course of the encounter, troops successfully rescued eight kidnapped victims from the terrorists. Unfortunately, however, one of the kidnapped victims sustained injury in his leg while in the hands of his abductors. He has since been conveyed to a military medical facility for immediate treatment. During the operations, troops recovered another 8 AK 47 Rifles with four magazines, among other items.”