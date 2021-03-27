From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Army Headquarters in Abuja has announced that soldiers on counterinsurgency operations in the North-East have killed 48 terrorists and recused eleven kidnapped victims along Chibok-Damboa area of Borno State in its renewed onslaught against the insurgents.

Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Mohammed Yerima, who made the disclosure on Saturday, said the soldiers from 28 Task Force Brigade of Sector 1 Operation LAFIYA DOLE, recovered fifteen AK-47 rifles, 4 magazines, among other items, from the militants during and ambush.

Yerima said in a statement:

‘Nigerian Army troops deployed in Chibok under 28 Task Force Brigade of Sector 1 Operation LAFIYA DOLE have neutralised scores of Boko Haram terrorists in an ambush along Chibok – Damboa axis of Borno State.

‘The troops achieved the feat while acting on credible intelligence that some remnants of insurgents were fleeing due to the intensity of troops’ operations in Sambisa Forest.

‘The gallant troops laid ambush, engaged and overwhelmed the criminals with aggressive firepower, neutralising 9 terrorists in the process while several others escaped with fatal gunshot wounds. The troops also recovered 7 AK 47 Rifles and freed 3 kidnapped victims.

‘Similarly, in another encounter, troops of 28 Task Force Brigade located in Askira equally laid a successful ambush along Askira-Chibok Main Supply Route (MSR) and neutralised 39 terrorists.

‘In the course of the encounter, troops successfully rescued 8 kidnapped victims from the terrorists. Unfortunately, however, one of the kidnapped victims sustained injury to his leg while in the hands of his abductors. He has since been conveyed to a military medical facility for immediate treatment. During the operations, troops recovered another 8 AK-47 rifles with 4 magazines, among other items.

“The gallant troops are presently dominating the area with aggressive patrols and are equally on a trail of fleeing terrorists in order to locate and neutralise them.

‘The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru, appreciated the gallantry and dexterity of the troops and urged them to remain dogged and maintain their offensive posture in all operations until the area is rid of all remnants of terrorists. He equally appreciated members of the public for their continuous support to the troops and enjoined them to continue to provide credible information to the troops and other security agencies operating within their localities.’