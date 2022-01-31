From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The army headquarters said its soldiers fighting the counter insurgency war in the north east have killed five members of the Boko Haram and Islamic States of West African Province(ISWAP), Terrorists and recovered several weapons from them.

Director Army Public Relations Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, who made this known, said the soldiers working in conjunction with members of the Civilian Joint Task Force(CJTF), came in contact with the terrorists while on a clearance operations code named “Operation DOMINANCE I, along the insurgents’ route of manouvre at Ngirbua village, in Yobe state.

He said the soldiers recovered 4 AK 47 Rifle, one FN rifle one motorcycle Rifles , one magazine, quantity 23 of 7.62mm special ammunition, one pick-up truck, two solar panels, seven mobile phones, food stuff, provisions, among other items.

Nwachukwu’s statement reads; “Troops of 120 Task Force Battalion, Sector 2, Joint Task Force(JTF), North East(NE) Operation HADIN KAI(OPHK) in consolidating on their operational feat against Boko Haram(BH) and Islamic State West Africa Province Terrorists (ISWAP) have eliminated the criminal elements in a fierce encounter at Goniri, Yobe State on Saturday 29 January 2022. Troops recorded this feat in conjunction with members of the Civilian Joint Task Force(CJTF).

In a clearance operation code named “Operation DOMINANCE I, along the insurgents’ route of manouvre at Ngirbua village, the gallant troops neutralized two BH/ISWAP terrorists following a ferocious battle, while others, bowing to troops’ superior firepower retreated in disarray.

The troops recovered one AK 47 Rifle, one FN rifle and a motorcycle. These are aside other equipment recovered by troops.

The troops in conjunction with CJTF are currently, combing the general area to track down the fleeing insurgents.

Meanwhile, Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province Terrorists in Borno State have again sufered a bloody nose on Sunday 30 January 2022, as troops of Sector 3 Operation HADIN KAI deployed at Forward Operating Base Magumeri came in contact with the terrorists while on a fighting patrol around Mallumti general area. In the firefight that ensued, the dogged troops neutralized three terrorists and recovered three AK47 Rifles , one magazine, quantity 23 of 7.62mm special ammunition, one pick-up truck, two solar panels, seven mobile phones, food stuff and provisions, among others.

The good people of Yobe and Borno states are please enjoined to support the troops with actionable information on the movement of any insurgent in their localities.