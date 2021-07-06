From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Army Headquarters in Abuja has announced that troops of 195 Battalion, Sector 1 Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), in conjunction with the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), have killed five Boko Haram terrorists and arrested two others during a clearance operation within Muna general area of Borno State.

The Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, who made the announcement in a statement on Tuesday said the troops came in contact with the terrorists at Labe Village, who attempted fleeing but were swiftly intercepted by the well determined gallant security forces.

He said the soldiers combed the entire area and destroyed several identified terrorist camps and logistics based during the clearance operation.

Items recovered from the terrorists include one hand grenade, one axe, one vehicle, five bicycles, two mobile phones (Tecno and Infinix) and some quantity of petroleum, oil and lubricant.

‘Troops of 82 Division Task Force Battalion on patrol along Ngoshe – Ashigashiya, about 12km from the unit’s location have made contact with elements of Boko Haram Terrorists at Daushe,’ Gen Nwachukwu’s statement reads.

‘The troops, who fiercely engaged and sustained heavy gunfire on the terrorists during the encounter neutralised five terrorists, compelling the terrorist group to retreat in disarray into the Mandara Mountains with several gunshot wounds.

‘On further exploitation after the gun battle, the gallant troops recovered one AK 47 Rifle, one Magazine containing 13 rounds of fabricated 7.62mm (Special), a bandolier of 44 rounds of 7.62mm (NATO) and a bag containing 52 rounds of 7.62mm (Special).

‘In a similar operation, troops of 212 Battalion on 1 July 2021 carried out clearance operations on marauding Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) along Gadayi – Kareto – Gubio axis, Magumeri, Tungushe villages and the general area of Kerenoa. During the offensive, troops recovered one AK 47 Rifle and one Baufeng communication Radio set abandoned by the fleeing BHTs.

‘In a separate operation on 2 July, members of BHTs/ISWAP were intercepted, while crossing through an identified supply route along Auno – Jakana axis with trucks laden with Petroleum, Oil and Lubricant (POL) into the forest. Vigilant troops deployed at Garin Kuturu checkpoint swiftly engaged the terrorists in a fierce battle forcing them to flee abandoning the truck and the products.

‘Following the attack on the terrorists, reinforcement by troops of Sectora 1 and 2, gave the fleeing terrorists a hot pursuit with close air support from the Nigerian Air Force Component of Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK).

‘During the encounter, six terrorists were neutralised, three AK-47 rifles and one rocket-propelled grenade were captured, while one Gun truck was destroyed. Two other gun trucks abandoned by the terrorists were also recovered.

‘The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Major General Faruk Yahaya, commended the tremendous effort made by the Land troops and the Air component of OPHK. He charged them to deny the terrorists freedom of action by conducting regular patrols and projecting aggressive offensives to completely flush out the terrorists from their hideouts.

‘He further called on members of the general public to collaborate with the military and other security agencies in the fight against the enemies of the nation.’

