From Molly Kilete, Abuja and John Adams, Minna

The Army Headquarters in Abuja said its troops fighting the counter terrorism war in the North East have killed six members of the Islamic States of West African Province (ISWAP) and recovered four AK 47 rifles and four Magazines, loaded with 30 rounds of 7.62mm (Special) ammunition.

The terrorists, who were on espionage along the Damboa-Bulabulin- Maiduguri road met their Waterloo when they ran into a fighting patrol team at Kukawa, who engaged them in a heavy shootout.

Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, who made the disclosure in a statement, said: “Troops of 25 Brigade operating under the aegis of Joint Task Force, North East, Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) have neutralised four terrorists of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), on Wednesday, August 31, 2021.

In a separate operation, troops of 195 Battalion, Sector 1 OPHK, in conjunction with elements of Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), at Dusman-Muna Garage, Borno state, have eliminated two ISWAP terrorists in an ambush operation conducted along an identified ISWAP terrorists’ crossing point at Musari village. The troops also captured and destroyed an ISWAP logistics vehicle conveying assorted goods and contraband items belonging to members of the terrorist group. Items recovered by troops from the terrorists’ vehicle are two bags of Hemp (Cannabis Sativa), two bags of Detergent,120 packets of mosquito coils, 12 mosquito nets and five textile materials. Other items recovered are two bicycles, two bags of beans, a bag of corn and some quantity of fish.

“The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, has commended the troops for their operational exploits and urged them to maintain the aggressive posture, in order to decisively root out the terrorists from their enclaves.”

Meanwhile, the ongoing onslaught against armed bandits by the Joint Security Task Force in Niger State has continued to yield results with the killing of scores of bandits in Basa community in Shiroro Local Government Area (LGA) of the state, in the early hours of yesterday.

Although the actual number of the bandits that were neutralised in the operation could not be ascertained as at the time of filing this report, sources close to the community told Daily Sun that no fewer than 15 motorcycles were recovered from the bandits by the task force.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.