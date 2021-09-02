Molly Kilete, Abuja

The army headquarters in Abuja said its troops fighting the counter terrorism war in the north east have killed six members of the Islamic States of West African Province(ISWAP), and recovered 4 AK 47 rifles and four Magazines, loaded with 30 rounds of 7.62mm (Special) ammunition.

The terrorists who were on espionage along the Damboa-Bulabulin- Maiduguri road met their Waterloo when they ran into a fighting patrol team at Kukawa who engaged them in heavy shootout.

Director Army Public Relations Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu who made this known in a statement said “Troops of 25 Brigade operating under the aegis of Joint Task Force, North East, Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) have neutralised 4 terrorists of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) on Wednesday 31 August 2021. The terrorists who were on espionage along Damboa-Bulabulin- Maiduguri road ran into a fighting patrol team at Kukawa and were neutralised in the fire fight that ensued with the troops. On further exploitation after the encounter, the gallant troops recovered from the terrorists, four AK 47 rifles and four Magazines, each loaded with 30 rounds of 7.62mm (Special) ammunition.

In a separate operation, troops of 195 Battalion, Sector 1 OPHK in conjunction with elements of Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) at Dusman-Muna Garage, Borno state have eliminated two ISWAP terrorists in an ambush operation conducted along an identified ISWAP terrorists’ crossing point at Musari village.The troops also captured and destroyed an ISWAP logistics vehicle conveying assorted goods and contraband items belonging to members of the terrorist group. Items recovered by troops from the terrorists’ vehicle are two bags of Hemp (Cannabis Sativa), 2 bags of Detergent,120 packets of mosquito coils, l2 mosquito nets and five textile materials. Other items recovered are two bycicles, two bags of beans, a bag of corn and some quantity of fish.

“The Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya has commended the troops for their operational exploits and urged them to maintain the aggressive posture in order to decisively root out the terrorists from their enclaves”.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.