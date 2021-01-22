From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) said military operations conducted across the country between January 14 and 20 led to the killing and arrests of 64 bandits, kidnappers and oil thieves.

Coordinator, Defence Media Organization, Major-General John Enenche, who made this known, said the soldiers also arrested 24 suspected oil thieves and immobilized six illegal refining sites, 11 wooden boats, 52 water storage tanks, 102 metal tanks, 17 dugout pits and 45 ovens.

Enenche, at a briefing on the update of military operations conducted between January 14 and 21, said the soldiers recovered 14 pumping machines, two speed boats and 13 outboard engines from the oil thieves, 9,856.1 barrels of stolen crude oil and 1,339,000 litres of illegally refined AGO and 500,000 litres of DPK.