Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian army said its soldiers fighting the counter insurgency war in the North East have killed 7 terrorists and recovered 7 AK-47, riffles at Gulwa, in Borno State.

Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Colonel Saghir Musa, who made this known said the soldiers working in collaboration with members of Civilian JTF, were on a clearance operation around Fuye and Melere villages of Borno State when they encountered the terrorists.

Musa in the statement said: “The Troops of 22 Brigade, 7 Division Nigerian Army (NA) on Operation HARD STRIKE in collaboration with some members of Civilian JTF, conducted a clearance operation today Friday, May 10, 2019, along the deserted Fuye and Melere villages of Borno State where they had contact and serious battle with some Boko Haram terrorists at Gulwa.

“The exchange of fire resulted in the extermination of seven terrorists and recovery of seven rifles (6 x AK 47 and 1 x FN rifle).

“There was no casualty on the part of the NA soldiers or Civilian JTF.

“The NA, through the division, is unwavering in its commitment and determination to end Boko Haram terrorism and any other form of insecurity in Nigeria, and will continue to sensitise and request members of the public to provide useful information to it and other security agencies for an effective and successful fight against the myriad of security challenges across the nation.”