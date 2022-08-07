From Gyang Bere, Jos

Troops of the Operation SAFE HAVEN on Sunday night killed 8 bandits in Sabongari village of Wase Local Government Area of Plateau State.

It was gathered that the incident occurred during a joint operations between the Military, Vigilante and hunters who collaborated to flush out the bandits in the area.

The joint operations which began on Saturday lasted throughout Sunday evening left several bandits dead.

Abdullahi Usman, a resident of Wase who also confirmed the incident said the Military and the bandits clash Zurak and Yaddi Lawan which was taken over by the bandits and served as as base for the bandits were burnt and retaken by the security.

He said” Some of the bandits were killed while some ran out of the community”.

Spokesperson of the Operation SAFE HAVEN, Major Ishaku Takwa, confirmed the incident and said 8 bandits were killed during the operation in the area.”

However, communities in Wase local government council had been under heavy attack by bandits in the past few weeks.