From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) said soldiers on internal security operations across the country have killed 80 terrorists, bandits and other criminals disturbing the peace of the country.

The soldiers also arrested four cultists, recovered several arms and ammunition and rescued three kidnapped persons during the operations conducted between January 7 and 14.

Coordinator, Defence Media Operations Major General John Enenche, who made this known at a media briefing in Abuja, said the soldiers who have continued to engage in aggressive operations and patrols, including rescue operations as well as clearance, ambushes and aerial patrols, have been recording tremendous successes in the counter insurgency war, anti banditry operations and other security operations across the country.