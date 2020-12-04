From Molly kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) said military operations conducted in the last one week across the country led to the arrest and killing of 87 suspected bandits, terrorists, kidnappers, oil thieves and destruction of their strongholds in the North East and other parts of the country.

Coordinator, Defence Media Organization, Major General John Enenche, who made this known, said the soldiers also recovered several arms, ammunition and other dangerous weapons from the criminals. He also said that the soldiers recovered several barrels of stolen crude oil in the Niger Delta region, destroyed illegal refineries and wooden boats used to convey the stolen products.

The DMO spokesman, while giving a breakdown of military operations conducted from November 26 to December 2 in various parts of the country, said that during the period under review, the soldiers arrested some wanted bandits’ collaborators, pirates, vandals and some kidnappers.

He said the terrorists and criminals are no longer free to carry out their attacks, as a result of continuous air bombardment of their strongholds, aggressive air and ground patrols, clearance operations among other operations.