The Nigerian Army said its soldiers fighting the counter- insurgency war in the North East have killed 9 terrorists belonging to the Boko Haram/ISWAP group.

The soldiers who were on several firefights and clearance operations, also rescued 28 women and children and recovered several arms and ammunition in the process.

Col Aminu Iliyasu, Deputy Director, Army Public Relations in charge of army operations, in a statement, said that the clearance operations in the Lake Chad axis, two Chadian mercenaries fighting for the Shekau faction of Boko Haram, who could not bear the heavy bombardment of troops who have put their camp in disarray, surrendered to the soldiers. Iliyasu, in a statement, said: “In pursuance of their unwavering resolve and commitment to wiping out terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, armed robbery, cattle rustling and other sundry crimes across the nation, the gallant troops of the Nigerian Army continue to decimate terrorists and other criminal elements across the various theatres of operations nationwide.

“For instance, on 25 February 2020, troops of 144 Battalion deployed in Madagali LGA of Adamawa State prevailed against and indeed decimated some Boko Haram criminals who attempted to infiltrate a defensive location occupied by the troops.

“In the aftermath of the encounter, the troops neutralized three of the marauding criminals while many others are believed to have escaped with varying degrees of gunshot wounds.

“Also, in continuation of their coordinated clearance operations, troops of Strong Response Area Ngoshe in Gwoza LGA of Borno State on 25 February 2020 effectively cleared Gava – Chinene Road and the surrounding villages where they made contact with a pocket of Boko Haram criminals.

“However, the cowardly insurgents fled in disarray abandoning a woman and her daughter who were hitherto held captives by them. “Preliminary investigation reveals that the rescued captives have been in the Boko Haram captivity for 2 years. “Rescued captives were handed over to Internally Displaced Persons’ Camp officials for further management. “Equally, on 27 February 2020, while acting on credible information from the locals, troops of 271 Tank Battalion deployed at Kopa village in Madagali LGA of Adamawa State mobilized to Maikadiri village where it was reported that some Boko Haram criminals had abducted three women.

““The troops pursued the fleeing insurgents and established contact thus forcing them to abandon their victims and escaping in disarray. “Thereafter, the three victims were successfully rescued unhurt and reunited with their families. “Similarly, on same 27 February 2020, the combined troops of 19 Brigade, 127 Battalion, 130 Battalion, 707 Special Forces Battalion, 101 Battalion, Army Headquarters Strike Group, 375 Artillery Regiment and elements of Headquarters Sector 3 Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team under Operation Ayiso Tamonuma conducted a massive clearance operation to Baga and Doron Baga in Kukawa LGA of Borno State. “During the operation, troops engaged some plundering Boko Haram criminals who evidently could not match the troops’ superior fire power but rather fled in disarray with possible gunshot wounds. “Nevertheless, troops recovered 111 rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammunition at the location. “Furthermore, an Improvised Explosive Device planted by the criminals along Mile 4 – Baga – Doron Baga Road was discovered and safely detonated by their Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team while troops also cleared Baga Town, Fish Dam and Doron Baga general area of any Boko Haram/Islamic State’s West Africa Province criminals’ presence.

“Additionally, in continuation of the clearance operation, same troops rescued a septuagenarian and a mentally-ill woman along their axis of advance.

“Troops also recovered one burnt G3 Rifle, 4 rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammunition, one cutlass, some pairs of military and Boko Haram criminals’ uniforms, one pair of desert boot, and 2 pairs of black military boots.

“Other items recovered include one mobile phone, one bandolier, one water bladder, 2 damaged camp beds, 269 rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammunition, 2 Rocket Propelled Gun bombs, one 122mm Unexploded Ordnance, 3 pressure plates (vehicle borne Improvised Explosive Device) and a Boko Haram criminals’ flag. “Additionally, following the successful repelling of a Boko Haram attack on troops of 19 Brigade under Operation Ayiso Tamonuma in Baga Town on 1 March 2020 where the criminal insurgents were decisively dealt with by the courageous troops, in the early hours of 2 March 2020. “The daring troops while conducting exploitation along the withdrawal route of the criminals, recovered 3 Boko Haram criminals’ dead bodies, 2 AK 47 rifles, 2 AK 47 rifles magazines loaded with 10 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition, 310 rounds of 7.62mm (PKT) ammunition, 173 rounds of 7.62mm (linked) NATO, 4 tails of exploded 60mm mortar bombs, one Techno phone and 2 camel bags.

“Troops also observed blood stains, scattered human brains as well as signs that indicated dragging of several killed Boko Haram criminals’ bodies. “Regrettably, 2 soldiers were wounded in action during the encounter. “The wounded soldiers were evacuated to a military medical facility and are positively responding to treatment.

“In a similar vein, on 26 February 2020, the combined troops of 152 Battalion and 21 Special Armoured Brigade deployed in Bama LGA of Borno State, in conjunction with elements of Borno State Civilian Joint Task Force conducted clearance operation to Bula Gudi and Safa Villages, both of the same LGA. “Expectedly, the criminal Boko Haram elements hibernating in the area fled their enclaves on sighting the troops. “Nevertheless, the unrelenting troops embarked on hot pursuit of the escaping criminals, neutralizing 2 of them and recovering 3 bicycles, and 2 Boko Haram flags among other items. “Additionally, troops rescued 9 women and 16 children who were hitherto held hostages by the criminals.

“In another development, on 26 February 2020, troops of Strong Response Area Ngoshe, Gwoza LGA of Borno State conducted a cordon and search operation at an abandoned Boko Haram settlement in Kudeli.

“The troops discovered some Improvised Explosive Device materials abandoned by Boko Haram criminals in a dilapidated structure. “The recovered materials were safety detonated by the Explosive Ordinance Disposal Team attached to the troops.

“Also, one suicide vest and one Improvised Explosive Device earlier recovered by troops of 25 Brigade during a meeting engagement with Boko Haram terrorists at Njaba along Damboa – Bale Road were also safely detonated by the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team of the Unit.

“Relatedly, on 1 March 2020, troops of 192 Battalion deployed at Gwoza successfully sprung an ambush at a Boko Haram Crossing Point at Fadagwe Muni general area.

“During the encounter, one Boko Haram criminal was neutralized while several others were believed to have escaped with gunshot wounds.

“Items recovered at the ambush site include one motorcycle, some clothing materials, and two 25 liters jerricans containing honey, some food items, herbs, one machete and 3 axes. “Earlier on 24 February 2020, 2 Boko Haram criminals namely Abu Abor (61 years old) and Abubakar Hassan (51 years old) both of Chadian nationality surrendered to troops of Army Super Camp 11 Gamboru in Ngala LGA of Borno State after sneaking out of Bagadaza in the Lake Chad.

“The 2 suspects revealed that they were in the Shekau faction and had to escape due to overwhelming troops’ artillery bombardments and ground assaults for months that have fractured their command structure forcing many among their leadership to desert thus leaving them to their fate. “They further expressed their regret for the heinous crimes they committed against security agents as well as civilians and begged for forgiveness. “However, it is worthy to note that, the surrendering of the 2 Boko Haram terrorists of Chadian nationality have further given credence to the presence of foreign mercenaries among the insurgents. “Meanwhile, in the North Central region, on 27 February 2020, the combined troops of 176 and 177 Guards Battalions under Operation Mesa while on patrol at Anda Forest, a border area between Nasarawa and Kogi States made contact with a group of bandits in the forest. “After a brief encounter, the bandits fled abandoning one AK 47 rifle, 29 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, one AK 47 Rifle magazine, 5 mobile phones, 5 torch lights and 2 Bluetooth speakers.”