Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Army said its soldiers fighting the counter insurgency war in the north east have killed nine terrorists belonging to the Boko Haram/ISWAP group.

The soldiers who were on several firefights and clearance operations, also rescued 28 women and children and recovered several arms and ammunitions in the process.

Col Aminu Iliyasu, Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, in charge of operations, in a statement, said that the clearance operations in the Lake Chad axis, 2 Chadian Mercenaries fighting for the Shekau faction of Boko Haram, surrendered to them.

Iin pursuance of their unwavering resolve and commitment to wiping out terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, armed robbery, cattle rustling and other sundry crimes across the nation, the gallant troops of the Nigerian Army continue to decimate terrorists and other criminal elements across the various theatres of operations nationwide.

“Also, in continuation of their coordinated clearance operations, troops of Strong Response Area Ngoshe in Gwoza LGA of Borno State on 25 February 2020 effectively cleared Gava – Chinene Road and the surrounding villages where they made contact with a pocket of Boko Haram criminals.

“However, the cowardly insurgents fled in disarray, abandoning a woman and her daughter who were hitherto held captives by them.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the rescued captives have been in the Boko Haram captivity for 2 years. “Rescued captives were handed over to Internally Displaced Persons’ Camp officials for further management.

“Equally, on 27 February 2020, while acting on credible information from the locals, troops of 271 Tank Battalion deployed at Kopa Village in Madagali LGA of Adamawa State mobilised to Maikadiri Village where it was reported that some Boko Haram criminals had abducted three women.

“The troops pursued the fleeing insurgents and established contact thus forcing them to abandon their victims and escape in disarray. “Thereafter, the three victims were successfully rescued unhurt and reunited with their families.

“Similarly, on same 27 February 2020, the combined troops of 19 Brigade, 127 Battalion, 130 Battalion, 707 Special Forces Battalion, 101 Battalion, Army Headquarters Strike Group, 375 Artillery Regiment and elements of Headquarters Sector 3 Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team under Operation Ayiso Tamonuma conducted a massive clearance operation to Baga and Doron Baga in Kukawa LGA of Borno State.

“During the operation, troops engaged some plundering Boko Haram criminals who evidently could not match the troops’ superior fire power but rather fled in disarray with possible gunshot wounds.

Col. Iliyasu further catalogued the army exploits in other areas of operation.

“Additionally, in continuation of the clearance operation, same troops rescued a septuagenarian and a mentally ill woman along their axis of advance.

“Troops also recovered one burnt G3 Rifle, 4 rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammunition, one cutlass, some pairs of military and Boko Haram criminals’ uniforms, one pair of desert boot, and 2 pairs of black military boots.

“Other items recovered were one mobile phone, one bandolier, one water bladder, 2 damaged camp beds, 269 rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammunition, 2 Rocket Propelled Gun bombs, one 122mm Unexploded Ordnance, 3 Pressure Plates (vehicle borne Improvised Explosive Device) and a Boko Haram criminals’ flag.

“Additionally, following the successful repelling of a Boko Haram attack on troops of 19 Brigade under Operation Ayiso Tamonuma in Baga Town on 1 March 2020 where the criminal insurgents were decisively dealt with by the courageous troops, in the early hours of 2 March 2020.

“The daring troops while conducting exploitation along the withdrawal route of the criminals, recovered 3 Boko Haram criminals’ dead bodies, 2 AK 47 Rifles, 2 AK 47 Rifle magazines loaded with 10 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition.

“Regrettably, 2 soldiers were wounded in action during the encounter. “The wounded soldiers were evacuated to a military medical facility and are positively responding to treatment.

“Also on 26 February 2020, the combined troops of 152 Battalion and 21 Special Armoured Brigade deployed in Bama LGA of Borno State, in conjunction with elements of Borno State Civilian Joint Task Force conducted clearance operation to Bula Gudi and Safa Villages, both of the same LGA.

“Expectedly, the criminal Boko Haram elements hibernating in the area fled their enclaves on sighting the troops. “Nevertheless, the unrelenting troops embarked on hot pursuit of the escaping criminals, neutralizing 2 of them and recovered 3 bicycles, and 2 Boko Haram flags among other items.

“Additionally, troops rescued 9 women and 16 children who were hitherto held hostages by the criminals. “In another development, on 26 February 2020, troops of Strong Response Area Ngoshe, Gwoza LGA of Borno State conducted a cordon and search operation at an abandoned Boko Haram settlement in Kudeli.

“The troops discovered some Improvised Explosive Device materials abandoned by Boko Haram criminals in a dilapidated structure.

“The recovered materials were safely detonated by the Explosive Ordinance Disposal Team attached to the troops. “Also, one suicide vest and one Improvised Explosive Device earlier recovered by troops of 25 Brigade during a meeting engagement with Boko Haram terrorists at Njaba along Damboa – Bale Road were also safely detonated by the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team of the Unit.

“Relatedly, on 1 March 2020, troops of 192 Battalion deployed at Gwoza successfully sprung an ambush at a Boko Haram Crossing Point at Fadagwe Muni general area.

“During the encounter, one Boko Haram criminal was neutralized while several others were believed to have escaped with gunshot wounds.