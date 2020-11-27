Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) said soldiers working in conjunction with the security agencies on various security operations across the country have killed and arrested 162, bandits, terrorists, kidnappers and gunrunners, among other criminals disturbing the peace of the country in the last one week.

The soldiers within the period were said to have carried out series of raids, aerial, ambushes, clearance operations and confidence building patrols that led to the destruction of several strongholds of terrorists, bandits, militia, cultists and their likes between November 19 and 25.

Coordinator, Defence media organization, Major-General John Enenche, who made this known at a media briefing, said a couple who specialises in supplying weapons to criminals were apprehended and handed over to the relevant security agency for investigation.

Enenche, who said the anti banditry operations was beginning to yield very positive results following the collaboration of members of the rural communities to work with the military and the security agencies, said several informants who hitherto gave information to these criminals to operate have been arrested.