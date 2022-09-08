From Molly Kilete, Abuja

Military operations conducted in the last two weeks have resulted in the killing of 258 terrorists, bandits, kidnappers and other criminals terrorizing the peace of the country.

The Director, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Major General Musa Danmadami, who made this known, also said that the military operations led to the arrest of 77, terrorists, bandits, kidnappers, crude oil thieves and the rescue of 83, kidnapped victims among them three Chibok girls and their children.

Danmadami, at the DMO, Bi-weekly press briefing on the operational activities of the Armed Forces and other Security agencies, said 556 suspected Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists and their families, surrendered to troops at different locations in the North East.

The surrendered terrorists comprise of 115 Adult males, 189 females and 252 children.

Giving an update on military operations conducted within the period under review, Gen Danmadami, said soldiers on internal security operations in the Niger Delta region, discovered and destroyed 67 illegal refining sites, 11 wooden boats, 218 storage tanks, 168 cooking ovens, and 61 dugout pits. He said over 2 million litres of crude oil, 706,000 litres of Automotive Gas Oil, 15,500, litres of Dual Purpose Kerosine, 67,000, litres of Premium Motor Spirit and 8 trucks. Others are 3 pumping machines, 3 outboard engines and 3 generators, while, 5 pipeline vandals were also arrested.

He gave the cost of the seized products to be over N1.2 billion.

Gen. Danmadami gave a breakdown of the operations;

NORTH EAST ZONE

Troops of Operation HADIN KAI conducted operational activities at the fringes of various villages and communities in Kukawa, Dikwa, Bama, Kaga, Monguno, Guzamala, Konduga, Gwoza and Mafa Local Government Areas all in Borno State as well as Gujba Local Government Area of Yobe State. During the operations, troops neutralized 52 suspected Boko Haram Terrorists/Islamic State of West Africa Province fighters and arrested 14 terrorists. Troops also, recovered 2 unexploded grenades, 12 AK47 rifles, 3 FN rifles, 5 AK47 magazines, 1 automatic grenade launcher, 1 hand grenade, 1 AP mine, 86 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, one motorcycle, 16 bows and arrows, 7 bicycles and 10 mobile phones. Furthermore, troops also rescued 3 abducted Chibok girls named Jinkai Yama, Falmata Lawal and Asabe Ali who were on serial 3, 20 and 24 of the abducted Chibok girls list. They were rescued at different locations with their children and 19 other abductees. Also, a suspected foreign logistic supplier and arms dealer to the Boko Haram Terrorists/Islamic State of West Africa Province named Mallam Abatcha Bukar was equally arrested with assorted injections, 2 Automated Teller Machine Cards and the sum of N294,520.00 only.

In a related development, on 3 September 2022, the land and air component of Operation HADIN KAI in a coordinated attack on identified terrorist enclaves at Gabchari in Bama Local Government Area of Borno State dealt a deadly blow to the terrorists, as their enclaves were bombarded. The air strike resulted in the neutralization of a large number of the insurgents, while the land component mopped up the fleeing terrorists. Feedback from various sources revealed that over 200 terrorists were neutralized, including 5 high profiled Commanders. Equally, a total of 556 suspected Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists and their families, comprised of 115 Adult males, 189 females and 252 children, surrendered to own troops at different locations. All arrested suspects and recovered items have been handed over to the appropriate authority while the surrendered terrorists and their families are being profiled for further action.

NORTH CENTRAL ZONE

As part of Operation SAFE HAVEN’s non-kinetic approach to winning the hearts and mind of the local populace and promoting peaceful coexistence at ensuring lasting peace is achieved, Headquarters Operation SAFE HAVEN Jos in collaboration with Beautiful Gate Handicaps People Centre Jos, on 3 September 2022 distributed 220 tricycles’ and bags of rice to the handicaps within Plateau and Bauchi States. The event was part of the operation’s civil military activities aimed at promoting peace and bringing succor to the physically challenged. It was also to upgrade their living conditions and to support, vulnerable members of the society and increase their participation to peace building in the joint operation areas.

Similarly, the tactical surveillance troops arrested a Boko Haram informant named Mamuda Usman (aka Bado) in Asokoro, the Federal Capital Territory. It was revealed that the suspect ran errands for a suspected high profiled Boko Haram Terrorist Commander in Kaduna, who is on the tracking list of security agencies. The arrested suspect is in custody for further action. On the same day, troops on clearance operations responded to distress call on a kidnapping incidents at Changal village in Mangu Local Government Area and Pinau village in Wase Local Government Area of Plateau State. Consequently, troops trailed and rescued the kidnapped victims from their abductors while the kidnappers fled on sighting the troops. Similarly, troops of Operation WHIRL STROKE on patrol, responded swiftly to two separate kidnapping incidents at ChaChangi village in Takun Local Government Area and Rafin Kada village in Wukari Local Government Area of Taraba State. Consequently, troops embarked on rescue operation and exchanged fire with the bandit and arrested Mr Alex Apera aged 26 years and Mr Umaru Halilu aged 34 years. All arrest and rescued victims were handed over to the relevant authority for further action.

NORTH WEST ZONE

Troops of Operation HADARIN DAJI continued to intensify offensive action against terrorist activities in the North West zone of the Country. Troops carried out several operations, including rescue operation as well as clearance operations, ambushes, raids and patrols. These operations led to the arrest and neutralization of terrorist and other criminal elements. Notably, on 3rd September 2022, troops responded to distressed call on terrorists activities at Kurar Mota in Gusau Local Government Area of Zamfara State, during the encounter troop neutralized 3 of the terrorists while others fled with gun wound. One of the neutralized terrorists was identified as Dan Nijar Bala, a notorious terrorists who has been on the wanted list of troops and noted for series of kidnapping incidents and attacks in the general area.

In a related development, the air component of Operation HADARIN DAJI have continued to sustain and maintain their onslaught on terrorists in their hideout, enclaves and camps at different locations in the North West. Notably, on 30 August 2022 an air interdictions operation was carried out at Alhaji Isiaka village, Kuduru in Igabi Local Government Area and Udawa along Kaduna-Birnin Gwari road in kaduna State. Consequently, air bombardment was carried out at those locations and feedback of the airstrikes from the 2 locations revealed that several terrorists were neutralized with several others injured. Also, troops arrested a suspected Boko Haram Terrorist arm dealers named Hamza Dogo in Zamfara. Item recovered from the suspect include; 2 AK47 rifles, 8 magazines, 200 rounds of 7.62mm and 1 Pontiac vehicle. Consequently, within the week under review, troops of Operation HADARIN DAJI neutralized 17 terrorists, arrested 38 suspected terrorists, rescued 61 civilians, recovered 10 AK47 rifles, 3 locally made guns, 4 fabricated revolver rifles, 253 rounds of 7.62mm special, 68 motorcycles, 15 mobile phones, 3 woodland camouflages, 1 police uniform, 2 pairs of combat boots, 29 rustled cattle and 2 vehicles. All recovered items, apprehended suspects and rescued civilians has been handed over to the relevant authority for further action.

SOUTH-SOUTH ZONE

Troops of Operation DELTA SAFE in conjunction with the Department of State Service has continued to conduct kinetic operations, geared towards denying criminal elements freedom of action, essential to sustain a conducive environment for economic activities to thrive in the South-South zone. Accordingly, the Joint Task Force operation DELTA SAFE in the conduct of Operation OCTOPUS GRIP and Operation DAKATAR DA BARAWO conducted patrols and anti-illegal oil bunkering and swap buggy operation at different locations in the Niger Delta region, within towns, villages, communities and creeks in Bayelsa and Rivers State respectively.

Notably, on 28 August 2022, Nigerian Navy Ship SOROH on patrol at Forupa area of Bayelsa State arrested a suspected sea robber name Mr Dibo who has been on the watch list of wanted pirates. The suspect and his gang have been terrorizing and robbing passenger boats, along Southern Ijaw and its environs. Similarly, troops raided suspected criminals hide out at Iriebe village in Oyigbo Local Government Area of Rivers State and arrested 20 suspects with large quantities of substance suspected to be cannabis sativa.

Also, troops of Operation DELTA SAFE within the period under review discovered and destroyed 67 illegal refining sites, 11 wooden boats, 218 storage tanks, 168 cooking ovens, and 61 dugout pits. Troops also recovered Two Million and Seventy Thousand (2,070,000) litres of crude oil, Seven Hundred and Six Thousand (706,000) litres of Automotive Gas Oil, Fifteen Thousand Five Hundred (15,500) litres of Dual Purpose Kerosine, Sixty Seven Thousand (67,000) litres of Premium Motor Spirit, 8 trucks, 3 pumping machines, 3 outboard engines and 3 generators, while, 5 pipelines vandals were also arrested. Consequently, the cost implication of product seized are, Six Hundred and Sixty Four Million Eight Hundred Sixty Seven Thousand Three Hundred and Seven Naira Forty Five Kobo only (N664,867,307) for crude oil, Five Hundred Forty Six Million Seven Hundred Twelve Thousand Two Hundred Eighty Naira only (N546,712,280.00) only for Automotive Gas Oil, while, Twelve Million Two Hundred and Forty One Thousand One Hundred and Twenty Five Naira only (N12,241,125.00) for Dual Purpose Kerosine and Eleven Million Eight Hundred and Three Thousand Seven and Fifty Naira only (N11,803,750.00) for Premium Motor Spirit, all valued at sum total One Billion Two Hundred and Thirty Five Million Six Hundred Twenty Four Thousand Four Hundred and Sixty Two Naira and Forty Five Kobo (N1,235,624,462.) was denied oil thieves during the period under review. All recovered items were handed over to the relevant authority for further action.

SOUTH EAST ZONE

The military and other security agencies have sustained the momentum in the fight against the illegal activities of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and other criminalities within the zone. Accordingly, troops conducted operational activities in Orsu, Oguta Local Government Areas of Imo State as well as Ihiala and Idemili North Local Government Areas of Anambra State and also Ohafia Local Government Area of Abia State. Notably, on 29 August 2022, troops on fighting patrol came in contact with suspected Indigenous People of Biafra/Eastern Security Network criminal at Idemiri in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State during the encounter 2 of the criminal were neutralized while others fled with gun shot wounds.

In another development, the Imo State Police raided the Indigenous People of Biafra/Eastern Security Network criminal camp at Izombe in Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State. The hoodlum’s engaged the Police in a gun duel but were overpowered. During the operation 5 Indigenous People of Biafra/Eastern Security Network criminals were neutralized while 3 pump action guns, 2 locally made double barrels guns, 4 locally made pistols, 4 Improvised Explosive Devices, and other weapons and assorted ammunition as well as military and police uniforms, large quantities of assorted hard drugs among others were recovered from the suspected criminals. All recovered items were handed over to the relevant authority for further action.

SOUTH WEST ZONE

Troops of Operation AWATSE in the conduct of Operation SWIFT RESPONSE in the South West zone of the Country have sustained their operation to curb illegal activities of smugglers of contrabands goods in the border area. Notably, on 26 August 2022, troops of 81 Division at a checkpoint along Ilaro-Benin Republic border area, foiled an attempt to smuggled Seven Hundred and Ninety-Two (792) parcels of illicit drugs suspected to be cannabis sativa into the country. The parcels of the Indian hemp were concealed in a truck coming from outside the Country. It was estimated that the suspected illicit drugs were worth about Ten Million Naira (N10,000,000.00) only. Similarly, the joint border patrol troops conducted anti smuggling operations at Sawa Sawa village along Owode-Apa bush path in Badagry Local Government Area of Lagos State, similar, operation was carried out at Oke-Agbede Waterside in Imeko Afon Local Government Area, Oyan Waterside, Yewa South, Yewa North and Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State. Consequently, a total of 449, 30 litres jerricans of Premium Motor Spirit, 529, 50kg bags of foreign rice and 1 vehicle were recovered. All recovered items were handed over to the Nigerian Custom Services Abeokuta, Ogun State.

On a final note, I wish to convey the military high command commendations on the troops efforts in the various theatres of operation across the Country. The media community is also acknowledged for their partnership and continued cooperation with the military and other security agencies in our quest to return peace to our dear Country. Also, the entire populace are hereby appreciated for the support given to the Armed Forces and security agencies in the conduct of their operations, while also urging them to continue to provide prompt and creditable information on the activities of enemies of our beloved nation in their locality.