From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters(DHQ) said soldiers on internal security operations have killed and arrested scores of terrorists, bandits, kidnappers, oil thieves, militants and other criminal groups terrorising the peace of the country in the last two weeks.

Acting Director, Defence Media Operation, Brigadier General Bernard Onyeuko, who made this known at a media briefing, said the soldiers also destroyed several equipments belonging to the criminals and rescued several kidnapped victims held hostage.

Onyeuko, said the operation conducted between May 20-June 2, saw the soldiers embarking on series of clearance patrols, ambush, raid, picketing, cordon and search operations as well as artillery bombardments and conducted anti-piracy, anti-illegal oil bunkering, anti-crude oil theft, anti-pipeline vandalism and anti-smuggling operations within the period under review.

Onyeuko said that to ensure the criminals had no hiding place, the soldiers conducted extensive air operations, which included air patrols, Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance missions, offensive air strikes, air interdictions, search and rescue operations as well as close air support for ground troops that yielded positive results.

Gen Onyeuko, at the media briefing, gave a breakdown of military operations conducted between May 20-June 2.