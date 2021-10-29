Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian army headquarters in Abuja, said its soldiers engaged in the ongoing Exercise GOLDEN DAWN in Abia State have killed a member of the Biafran National Guard at Amaekpu, in Ohafia Local Government Area of Abia State.

Director Army Public Relations Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, said the suspect was brought down when the BNG attempted to attack troops location in the area. Nwachukwu said that the group who were heavily armed and drove in a convoy of vehicles conveyed in several vehicles opened fire on troops location but met with stiff resistance by the troops leading to the death of one gunman, while others abandoned their vehicles and escaped with gunshot wounds when they could no longer withstand the firing power of the soldiers. During the shootout, the troops also recovered one pump action gun, among others items.

Gen Nwachukwu in a statement issued late Thursday night reads; “Troops conducting Exercise GOLDEN DAWN have neutralised one of the Biafran National Guard gunmen who attacked troops’ location at Amaekpu, Ohafia Local Government Area of Abia State on Thursday 28 October 2021.

The assailants, who were heavily armed and conveyed in several vehicles opened fire on the troops’ location, but were met with stiff resistance by the troops. In the encounter, the troops neutralized one gunman, while others abandoned their vehicles and retreated in disarray with gunshot wounds. The troops also recovered a pump action gun, among others.

While the criminals withdrew, having been overwhelmed, they were promptly intercepted at Eda by troops of Forward Operating Base Ohaozara in Ebonyi State. The troops recovered additional three vehicles and apprehended one of the gunmen”.

