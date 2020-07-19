Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters has announced that counterterrorism troops in the North-East have killed six top Boko Haram commanders and recovered several of their weapons at Kolofata, a border town with Cameroon, in Borno State.

The troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE were said to have targeted the terrorists during their market activities and undercover movement while attempting to cross from Cameroon Border towards the Sambisa axis.

Among those killed were the Imam and Mansur to Abu Fatima who set up camp in Sambisa forest.

Items recovered from them include 3 AK 47 rifles, Magazine with 48 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, one Honda Salon car, one motorcycle, 8 bicycles, 3 phones with multiple SIM and memory cards and 5 copies of the Qur’an. Also recovered was a letter written in Hausa to Abu Fatima (Boko Haram top commander), documents and other logistics.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche made this known in a statement:

‘Troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE have continued to conduct intelligence-based operations which continues to degrade Boko Haram /Islamic State of West Africa Province across the Theatre. Following credible intelligence, the gallant troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE on 17 July 20 targeted the terrorists on their market activities and undercover movement around Kolofata, a border town with Cameroon where troops of Strong Response Area (SRA) Pulka neutralized 6 Boko Haram terrorists attempting to cross from Cameroon Border towards Sambisa Axis.

‘Weapons and equipment captured from the terrorists include 3 AK 47 rifles, Magazine with 48 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, one Honda Salon Car, one Motorcycle, 8 Bicycles, 3 Phones with multiple Sims and Memory Cards and 5 copies of the Holy Qur’an, among others. Additionally, there was also a letter written in Hausa to Abu Fatima (Boko Haram top commander), documents and other logistics. Shortly after the successful operation, the enemy communication intercept confirmed the killing of a top Boko Haram Commander named Sayinna and other fighters during the encounter. The other slain terrorists were suspected to be Imam and Mansur to Abu Fatima who hibernates in Sambisa forest.

‘Additionally, in recent times troops have been delving serious blows to BHT/ISWAP terrorists in the North-East. It could be recalled that the troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE gallantly neutralized 8 prominent leaders of the disorganized, marauding elements of the terrorists in their futile attempt to infiltrate Army Super Camp Damasak. During such misadventure, the terrorists met their waterloo on 2 July 2020 when they were led by their top leaders (Amirs) to attack the troops in Damasak from 2 flanks in an effort to cause them massive casualty. However, with own troops’ doggedness, superior firepower and manoeuvre the terrorists were devastated and the rest escaped in total disarray.

The Military successes of Operation LAFIYA DOLE particularly since the turn of the year 2020, has continually caused confusion and disharmony in the camps of the insurgents. This is evident by the frequent changes in ISWAP leadership within a short period and these were largely due to the several losses inflicted on them by own troops in both men, weapons and equipment.

‘Amongst the top BHT/ISWAP leaders killed during the encounter at Damasak and buried by the terrorists at Goski village in the early hours of 3 Jul 20 were:

a. Tumbun Dabino – Ba Issoufou.

b. Tumbun Bororo – Amir Batam.

c. Tumbun Jaki – Almustapha.

d. Tumbun Bagaruwa – Modou Kollo.

e. Dogon Tchoukou – Issah.

f. Tumbun Rakke – Mustapha Woulama.

h. Tumbun Dila – Boukar Kowa.

i. Tumbun Mita – Abou Aisha.

‘The series of successes so far recorded has led to several of the insurgents surrendering in their numbers. They voluntarily admitted that the insurgency is driven more by the need for money, power, greed and criminality and less of any ideology.

‘The High Command of the Armed Forces of Nigeria has commended all the security agencies operating in the North-East Zone, for their sustained successes. They are further urged to remain resolute and maintain the momentum of the onslaught against the enemies of our country.’