From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Soldiers on Friday night shot dead a businessman, Noel Chigbu, for allegedly violating “checkpoint rules”

This came five days after soldiers shot and killed a first year student of the Imo state University, Divine Nwaneri, at a checkpoint close to the Imo state Governor’s House.

The businessman, it was learnt, was stopped at the Amakohia Flyover by soldiers, at about 10pm, by soldiers who had barricaded the road.

It was equally gathered that the soldiers had allegedly demanded “Roja” from the businessman who was driving his new car. The soldiers, who were said to be angered by the inability of the deceased to comply with the “checkpoint rules”, allegedly spread his car with bullets, killing him instantly and dumped his corpse.

The deceased’s eldest brother and spokesperson for the family, Tobechi Chigbu, told Daily Sun, yesterday, that the military men at Amakohia flyover in Owerri killed his younger brother around 10pm, on Friday.

He disclosed that Noel was shot dead the same day he took delivery of his new car, Camry, and was driving home after dropping his friend.

Tobechi further revealed that the Deputy Commissioner of police in charge of operations in the state was the one who told the family that the soldiers said that they shot him because he “violated their checkpoint rule.”

He said: “Noel is one of my siblings. He would have been 39 by May 18, but, unfortunately, he was shot dead on the day he took delivery of his new vehicle.His corpse was dumped at FMC in Owerri by the soldiers who killed him. The Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of operations told us that the military men who brought his car to the command headquarters said that they killed him for violating their checkpoint rule.”

The distraught elder brother of the deceased vowed that the family will make sure that they identify and prosecute the military men who killed his brother.