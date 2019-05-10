Molly Kilete, Abuja

Soldiers on Operation SHARAN DAJI, I11, have killed five suspected bandits at Gobirawan and Gidan Garba forests, in Sokoto State.

The soldiers alongside their counterparts from 818 Battalions, while on a CLEARANCE OPERATION on bandits strongholds in the state, encountered the bandits and killed five of them while others fled.

Our correspondent reports that the hoodlums abandoned their camps following the superior firepower of the troops. The troops also recovered four motorcycles, two Ak 47 riffles and one locally-fabricated gun.

Army said: “In an intensified effort to rid the North West part of the country of bandits and other criminal elements, troops of the Armed Forces of Nigeria have continued to record successes, as combined forces of 818 Battalion deployed for CLEARANCE OPERATIONS in conjunction with troops of Operation SHARAN DAJI recently overran and cleared bandits enclaves in Sabon Birni and Dangulbi villages in Sokoto State.

“In a coordinated operation, the troops further raided and dislodged bandit camps at Gobirawan and Gidan Garba forests, killing five bandits while others fled in disarray, abandoning their camps, following the superior fire power of the troops. The gallant troops also recovered four motorcycles, two Ak 47 riffles and one locally-fabricated guns.

“In a similar operation, troops conducted Cordon and Search operations in some suspected hideouts in Zaki Biam, in Ukum Local Government Area of Benue State. During the sting operation, troops arrested suspected bandits who revealed their hideout, where troops recovered one locally- made rifle, a pistol, three shotgun cartridges and one stolen motorcycle.

In a separate operation also in Benue State, troops of Operation WHIRL STROKE deployed at Agagbe in Gwer West Local Government Area, last Thursday had a fierce encounter with armed herdsmen along Azoom River bank. In the fire fight that ensued, troops routed the herdsmen and recovered 3 locally-made rifles, one AK 47 magazine, 27 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition and one machete. The troops are currently on the trail of the fleeing criminals.