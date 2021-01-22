From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

No fewer than four suspected kidnappers were yesterday feared dead when men of the Nigerian Army attacked them along Owo-Ifon email in Ondo State.

The kidnappers had reportedly barricaded the road, while attempting to abduct some travellers before they were attacked by the soldiers who were said to be on patrol along the expressway.

It was learnt that the kidnappers had already abducted some victims before the soldiers got to the scene.

A source said the soldiers engaged the kidnappers in a gun duel that lasted for almost an hour.

The source added that the kidnappers left the victims and ran into the forest.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the state Police command, Mr Tee-Leo Ikoro confirmed the incident.

He said men of the command were already in the forest in search of the bandits.

But Army authorities in the state said nobody was killed in the clash .