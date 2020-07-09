Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters soldiers on anti banditry operations in the North-West part of the country have killed three bandits and killed several others in Sabon Birni Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, said the soldiers also recovered several stolen cows in the area.

Enenche, in a statement, said: ‘In continuation of aggressive clearance operation, troops of Operation HADARIN DAJI under Operation ACCORD on 7 July 2020 acting on actionable, human and technical intelligence made contact with bandits at Sabon Birni LGA of Sokoto State. Adopting aggressive tactical manoeuvres, troops engaged the cowardly bandits thereby neutralizing 2 while unconfirmed fled in disarray due to troops superior firepower with gunshots wounds. Similarly, on 8 July 2020, troops acting on credible intelligence on the movement of bandits with a large number of rustled animals from Jangemi village forest to Kwaren Ganuwa axis. Troops immediately mobilized and intercepted bandits at Bawaganga village, on sighting troops bandits fled towards Muhaye forest and abandoned 250 cows and 150 rams. The recovered animals are currently in custody.

‘Additionally still, on 8 July 20, acting on credible intelligence on the movement of bandits along Kwaren Ganuwa towards Tsafe with unconfirmed rustled livestock. Troops tactically mobilized to the scene. Bandits fled in disarray on sighting troops thereby abandoning the rustled animals. Troops exploited further and recovered 117 cows and 34 sheep.

‘Relatedly, the gallant troops while on routine patrol arrested a suspected bandit, one Ibrahim Alhassan on 7 July 20. Upon preliminary investigation, the suspect confessed to being a member of KACHALLA bandit group. The suspect further confessed to being a GPMG carrier for the group and was on the payroll of One Hundred Thousand Naira for every evil operation they conducted. The suspect is in custody as the further investigation continues.

‘In another development, troops of operation HADARIN DAJI under subsidiary Operation SAHEL SANITY while on patrol along road Unguwan Doka- Sabon Layi in Faskari LGA of Katsina State intercepted 3 armed bandits thereby neutralizing one while others escaped with gunshots wounds. In the process, one AK 47 rifle and one motorcycle were recovered.

‘The Military High Command commends the resilient troops of Operation HADARIN DAJI for their dedication and professionalism in the ongoing operation. It equally urges them to intensify the onslaught against criminal elements in the country.’