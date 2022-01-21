From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) said soldiers in the counter-insurgency war, anti-banditry operations and other internal security operations across the country have killed many and arrested 114 terrorists, bandits and other criminal elements in the last two weeks.

The DHQ also said soldiers rescued 27 victims and recovered several firearms, ammunition and other weapons from criminals within the period under review.

Director, Defence Media Organisation (DMO), Major General Bernard Onyeuko, at a media briefing in Abuja, also said that 863 members of the Boko Haram terror group and their families, comprising 136 males, 251 females and 476 children, surrendered to troops at different locations in the North East.

Onyeuko said troops have in the last two weeks maintained aggresive operations against terrorists, bandits and other criminals by sustaining offensive engagements in all theatres of operation within the country that recorded tremendous successes.

He said the troops, during the period, discovered and destroyed 39 illegal refining sites, 91 cooking ovens, 24 reservoirs, 17 large dugout pits, 96 storage tanks and recovered 637,500 litres of illegally refined automotive gas oil and 950,000 litres of stolen crude oil.