From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The army headquarters said soldiers engaged in the anti-banditry operations have killed scores of bandit operating in the Mayanchi-Dogo Karfe and Fagantama villages in Talata Marafa Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

Director Army Public Relations Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, who made this known in a statement, said that the soldiers from 8 Division Nigerian Army, while on a fighting patrol came under heavy fire from the bandits and engaged them in a fierce battle that left several of them dead.

He said: “Troops of 8 Division Nigerian Army (NA), while on a fighting patrol, came under fire of bandits operating along Mayanchi-Dogo Karfe and Fagantama villages in Talata Marafa LGA of Zamfara State. In the fierce encounter that ensued, the bandits were overwhelmed by the superior firepower of the troops. This led to scores of bandits being neutralised. The troops also recovered one PKT riffle, large cache of ammunition, and a motorcycle.

