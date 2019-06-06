Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Army said its soldiers on counter insurgency operations in the North East have killed scores of terrorists in Borno State.

The army said the terrorists were killed in an ambush while trying to attack soldiers of 114 Task Force Battalion, E Company location at Izge village, in Gwoza Local Government Area of the state.

Acting director army public relations, Saghir Musa, said in a statement in Abuja that the soldiers recovered four AK 47 Rifles, 81 millimetre mortar, assorted ammunition, two Hilux vehicles and one pumping machine from the terrorists.

Sagir said: “Following credible information from good Samaritans of a planned terrorists’ attack on 114 Task Force Battalion, E Company location at Izge village, in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State, troops of 143 Battalion laid an ambush on the terrorists withdrawal route along Kubu village on June 4.

“Consequently, the terrorists entered the ambush which resulted in the death of unconfirmed number of the criminals.”

“There was no casualty on the part of the army. The army, through the Theatre Command of Operation Lafiya Dole uses this medium to commend and encourage those who availed the troops the information that led to the success of the operation, and further enjoined members of the public to be more forthcoming to the security agencies with useful information about the terrorists and other criminals in Nigeria.”