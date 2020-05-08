Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters(DHQ), said soldiers on internal security operations in Benue state have killed the leader of a notorious kidnap group Terugwa Igbagwa aka Orjondu.

Enenche in the statement said “In a special commando operation, a combined team of Operation WHIRL STROKE Tracking Team and Special Forces troops of Sector 2 deployed in Zaki Biam carried out a raid operation on a criminal hideout off Zaki Biam and Katsina-Ala highway. The operation led to the neutralization of Terugwa Igbagwa alias Orjondu. It would be recalled that Orjondu is the second most wanted criminal kingpin next to Gana in Benue State.

“He was responsible for kidnapping, armed robbery, assassination, gun-running and other criminal activities around Katsina-Ala, Ukum and Logo LGA’s for many years. Items recovered from him include One AK 47 Rifle, One locally made Rifle, One AK 47 magazine with 30 rounds of 7.62mm special, and some charms.

“The Military High Command congratulates Operation Whirl Stroke for their exploits in recent times”.