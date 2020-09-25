Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), said soldiers on counter insurgency operations in the North east have killed some top commanders of the Boko Haram and the Islamic State of West African(ISWAP), insurgents groups .

The commanders were killed during an operation conducted to locate terrorists’ camps and hideouts at Tunbun Gini, Tunbun N Kayoma, Tunbun Kaza, Tunbun Fulani on the fringes of Lake Chad in Kukawa Local Government Area of Borno State.

Coordinator Defence Media Operations Major General John Enenche in a statement gave the names of the top commanders killed during the operation as : Abu Usman, Alhaji Shettima, Modu Mainok, Bukar Gana, Abu Summayya, Amir Taam, Amir Kuraish among other top commanders.

Enenche ,said “In continuation of the aggressive clearance operation against terrorism and other sundry crimes in the North East, troops of Army Super Camp Malumfatori at the Lake Chad Basin conducted massive clearance operations. The successful operation led to the destruction of several identified terrorists’ camps and hideouts located at Tunbun Gini, Tunbun Nbororo, Tunbun Kayoma, Tunbun Kaza, Tunbun Fulani at the fringes of Lake Chad in Kukawa Local Government Area of Borno State.

In another development , Eneche said that a high profile Boko Haram Commander has surrendered to Nigerian troops during clearance operations in their enclaves in Borno.He said the operations was carried out between September17 and 23.