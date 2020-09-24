

Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), said soldiers on counter-insurgency operations in the northeast have killed some top commanders of the Boko Haram and the Islamic State of West African(ISWAP), terrorist group.



The commanders were said to have been killed during an operation conducted to locate terrorists’ camps and hideouts at Tunbun Gini, Tunbun N Kayoma, Tunbun Kaza, Tunbun Fulani on the fringes of Lake Chad in Kukawa Local Government Area of Borno State.

Coordinator

Defence Media Operations Major General John Enenche who made this known in a statement gave the names of the top commanders killed during the operation to include Abu Usman, Alhaji Shettima, Modu Mainok, Bukar Gana, Abu Summayya, Amir Taam, Amir Kuraish among other top commanders.

Enenche in the statement said “In continuation of the aggressive clearance operation against terrorism and other sundry crimes in the North East, troops of Army Super Camp Malumfatori at the Lake Chad Basin conducted massive clearance operations. The successful operation led to the destruction of several identified terrorists’ camps and hideouts located at Tunbun Gini, Tunbun Nbororo, Tunbun Kayoma, Tunbun Kaza, Tunbun Fulani at the fringes of Lake Chad in Kukawa Local Government Area of Borno State.

“Several top BHT/ISWAP terrorists commanders were killed during the successful operation including Abu Usman, Alhaji Shettima, Modu Mainok, Bukar Gana, Abu Summayya, Amir Taam, and Amir Kuraish among others.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria working together with other security agencies are highly committed to ending the insurgency and other security challenges in the country. While the good people of the North East are once again assured of troop’s commitment to the safety of lives and property within the zone, they are also encouraged to continue to avail the troops with timely and credible information that will assist them in the conduct of their operations”.