The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), said soldiers on internal security operations in Benue state have killed the leader of a notorious kidnap group, Terugwa Igbagwa a.k.a Orjondu.

Igbagwa, the second most wanted criminal kingpin next to Gana in Benue State, was said to be responsible for kidnapping, armed robbery, assassination, gun running and other criminal activities around Katsina-Ala, Ukum and Logo LGAs.

A combined team of ‘Operation Whirl Stroke Tracking Team’ and Special Forces troops of Sector 2 deployed in Zaki Biam, during a raid on a criminal hideout on Zaki Biam and Katsina-Ala highway, killed the kidnap kingpin. Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, who made this known in a statement, said one AK 47 rifle, a locally made rifle, one AK 47 magazine with 30 rounds of 7.62mm special and some charms were recovered from the criminals’ den during the operation.

Enenche in the statement said Igbagwa, “was responsible for kidnapping, armed robbery, assassination, gun running and other criminal activities around Katsina-Ala, Ukum and Logo LGAs for many years. Items recovered from him include one AK 47 rifle, one locally made rifle, one AK 47 magazine with 30 rounds of 7.62mm special and some charms. The military high command congratulates Operation Whirl Stroke for their exploits in recent times”.