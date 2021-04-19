From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Benue State Security Council on Monday disclosed that 10 out of the 13 weapons that were taken away from slain Soldiers by bandits at Bonta Community of Konshisha Local Government Area of the state have been recovered.

The recovered weapons which included one machine gun and eight AK-47 have reportedly been handed over to the Military.

Governor Samuel Ortom disclosed this at the end of the expanded state Security Council Meeting held at the Government House in Makurdi on Monday.

He explained that four persons including two traditional rulers, the deputy Chairman of Konshisha and the Councilor of Mbatser/ Mbaguaza have also been arrested and handed over to the police in connection with the killing of the soldiers.

The Governor noted further that the Security Council also resolved that he would lead a delegation to President Muhammadu to apologise and condole him on what happened in Konshisha.

He thanked the Defence Minister and other top military officers for allowing the stakeholders try to recover the arms.

“We have been able to do a lot in the recovery. One AK-47 was recovered by the military while eight others were recovered by the stakeholders through dialogue. That means that nine out 12 AK47 as well as the machine gun that was taken away from the vehicle has also been recovered and handed over to the military. Three more yet to be recovered.”

He listed the names of those who were handed over to the police to include Sam Kave (Deputy Chairman), Tersoo Mela (Councillor), Chief Emmanuel Adegbenda (Kindred Head of Mbator) as well as District Head of Iwuarayam, Chief Unaha Koko.

The Governor maintained that the people were handed over to the police to ensure that those who committed the crime are arrested and brought to book.

On the humanitarian crisis arising from the crisis, the Governor said the Executive Secretary of State Emergency Management Agency SEMA, Dr. Emmanuel Shior had visited the area and have submitted a report to see how all those who were affected are also assisted.

He said the State Security Council would also be visiting Konshisha to access the situation while the State Executive Council will look at what will be appropriate to give to families of those soldiers who were killed.