From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Benue State Security Council, yesterday, disclosed that 10 out of the 13 weapons that were taken away from slain soldiers by bandits at Bonta Community of Konshisha Local Government Area of the state have been recovered.

The recovered weapons, which included one machine gun and eight AK-47, have reportedly been handed over to the Military.

Governor Samuel Ortom disclosed this at the end of the expanded state Security Council Meeting, held at the Government House in Makurdi, yesterday.

He explained that four persons, including two traditional rulers, the deputy Chairman of Konshisha and the Councillor of Mbatser/ Mbaguaza have also been arrested and handed over to the police, in connection with the killing of the soldiers.

The governor further noted that the Security Council also resolved that he would lead a delegation to President Muhammadu, to apologise and condole him on what happened in Konshisha.

He thanked the Defence Minister and other top military officers for allowing the stakeholders to try to recover the arms.

“We have been able to do a lot in the recovery. One AK-47 was recovered by the military, while eight others were recovered by the stakeholders through dialogue. That means that nine out 12 AK47, as well as the machine gun that was taken away from the vehicle, has also been recovered and handed over to the military. Three more are yet to be recovered.”

He listed the names of those who were handed over to the police to include Sam Kave (Deputy Chairman), Tersoo Mela (Councillor), Chief Emmanuel Adegbenda (Kindred Head of Mbator), as well as District Head of Iwuarayam, Chief Unaha Koko.

The governor maintained that the people were handed over to the police to ensure that those who committed the crime were arrested and brought to book.