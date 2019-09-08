Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian army said its soldiers on counter-insurgency operations in operations in the north east have killed scores of terrorists and recovered arms and ammunition from them.

Director army public relations Saghir Musa, who made this known

Said the terrorists met their end at Gworege village in Dikwa Local Government Area of Borno State.

He said troops of 22 Brigade/Super Camp Dikwa working with members of the Civilian Joint Task Force, Local Vigilantes and Hunters, conducted a successful raid and clearance operations to Gworege community to clear the village of the crouching terrorists reportedly hibernating in the area following Intelligence report.

“The terrorists engaged the troops in a firefight but had to flee as a result of superior firepower from the troops. Consequently, troops cordoned and searched the village and recovered the following:

a. 6 x AK 47 Rifles

b. 66 x 7.62 MM ammunition

No soldier was killed, wounded or missing in action. Unfortunately, a hunter was wounded, is receiving treatment at the 22 Brigade medical Centre in Dikwa, he has been stabilized and is fast recovering.

“Many terrorists reportedly met their waterloo during the encounter, while others escaped with various degrees of injuries”.