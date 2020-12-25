From Molly KILETE

Soldiers nab 2 bandits terrorizing Zamfara, 2 others surrenders who made this known in a statement, said "In continuation of efforts to forestall bandits activities and to ensure peaceful Yuletide celebrations in the North West Zone, troops of Operation HADARIN DAJI have intensified its ground and air operations in the Zone.

As the Nigerian Air Force fighter jets and helicopter gunships dominate the air space with air patrols and provide close air support for ground troops, the ground troops conduct robust aggressive fighting patrols to deny criminal elements freedom of action.

“On 24 December 2020, following intensified troops activities in Magami general area of Zamfara State, 2 bandits named, Usman Ahmed and Mohammed Adamu voluntarily surrendered to the troops. The surrendered bandits further took troops to a bush where they had buried some of their weapons and submitted the weapons. Consequently, troops recovered 2 AK-47 rifles, 45 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, one cutlass and one knife.

“In another development on 23 December 2020, troops conducted clearance operation on bandits’ hideouts at Pauwa/Zango Rocks and environs. During the operation, troops had contact with an unconfirmed number of armed bandits and accordingly, engaged the criminals and killed some of them in contact. Thereafter, their hideouts were cleared and demolished. In the course of the operation, 2 bandits named, Sai’du and Rabiu were arrested and handed over to appropriate prosecuting agency for further action”.