From Molly Kilete, Abuja

Soldiers on internal security operations in Plateau State have arrested three suspected gunrunners and two kidnappers in Shimakar and Barkin Ladi villages.

The soldiers from Operation SAFE HAVEN were also said to have recovered some weapons from the suspects.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Major General Bernard Onyeuko, who made this known in a statement, said: “Troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN have continued to sustain their operational tempo in their Area of Operation. Notably, on 24 July 2022 troops on clearance operation arrested Three (3) suspected gun runners at Shimakar village Shendam Local Government Area of Plateau State namely; Mr Julius Simon (alias Bagga) – 37yrs, Mr Wolta Zambai – 45yrs and Mr Iliya Peter (alias Doubok) 27yrs. Suspects currently undergoing investigation.

“Similarly, on the same day, troops arrested Two (2) kidnappers; Alhaji Musa Usman 27yrs and Adam Mohammed 25yrs at Barkin Ladi, Plateau State. suspects confessed to having carried out several kidnapping activities in the general area including the kidnap of one Master Jeremiah Elijah a 6yrs old which took place on 21 July 2022. Suspect in own custody undergoing further interrogation.

“The military high command commends troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN and encourages the general public to avail troops with credible and timely information on criminal activities.”