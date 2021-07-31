From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The army headquarters in Abuja said soldiers fighting the counter insurgency war in the north east have arrested 23, members of the Boko Haram group and 58 members of their families at Ruwaza village in Bama Local Government Area of Borno state.

The arrested families comprising 25 females and 48 children, are currently undergoing interrogation while the children have been vaccinated with polio vaccines.

Director Army Public Relations Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu who made this known in a statement, said the soldiers working alongside members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) and Hunters also arrested a Boko Haram Terrorists Logisitics Supplier during a fighting patrol along Molai – Damboa Road.

Nwachukwu statement reads;”Troops of 202 Battalion have taken custody of eight Boko Haram Insurgents and their families, comprising 10 adult females and 22 children, who surrendered to troops at Ruwaza village in Bama Local Government Area of Borno state.

“In a similar development, troops of Forward Operational Base (FOB) operating along Bocobs- Bama road have arrested 20 Boko Haram fighters and their families, who surrendered to troops at Nbewa village, also in Bama Local Government Area of Borno state. The surrendering families of the insurgents comprised 15 adult females and 26 children. The suspects all surrendered to the troops, during clearance operations in the areas on 29 July, 2021 following ongoing intense clearance operations by troops in the general areas.

