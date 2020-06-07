Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) on Sunday announced that troops engaged in anti-banditry operations in the North-West have arrested a gun-runner and logistics supplier to bandits in Zamfara State.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations Major General John Enenche, who made this known, said the soldiers killed five bandits and arrested four others who are currently in custody and undergoing interrogations.

Gen Enenche explained in the statement that ‘in continuation of clearance operations against Bandits and Cattle rustlers in parts of Zamfara State, troops of Operation KATSINA under Operation ACCORD on 5 June 2020 intercepted a Bandits’ Gun-runner and Logistics supplier. Items recovered include 496 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition and one Bajaj Motorcycle in Mararraba Maigora in Faskari LGA.

‘Similarly, in a cordon and search Operation at Yauyau and Zandam villages troops neutralized 3 Bandits and captured 4. Items recovered include 7 Dane guns, 3 mobile phones and two Motorcycles. Those captured are in custody for interrogations. Furthermore, on 6 June 2020 troops engaged fleeing bandits along Dunya- Dangeza road and recovered 2 Dane guns and 4 Motorcycles. Additionally, troops destroyed the Daban Jabi camp of a notorious Bandit Leader known as Dan Jangeru. Also at Warnu village 2 bandits were neutralized while others escaped with gunshot wounds, one AK 47 rifle was recovered in the process.

‘The Military High Command congratulates Operation HADARIN DAJI and Air Component of Operation ACCORD, for their dexterity. While the general public is requested to continue to provide timely and credible information that would assist in eliminating bandits and other criminal elements in the country.’