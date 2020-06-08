Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters yesterday said troops engaged in the anti-banditry operations in the North West have arrested a gunrunner and logistics supplier to bandits in Zamfara State.

Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, who made this known, said the soldiers killed five bandits and arrested four others who are currently in custody and undergoing interrogations.

Enenche, in a statement, said: “In continuation of clearance operations against bandits and cattle rustlers in parts of Zamfara State, troops of Operation Katsina under Operation Accord June 5, intercepted a bandits’ gunrunner and logistics supplier. Items recovered include 496 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition and one Bajaj motorcycle in Mararraba Maigora in Faskari LGA.

“Similarly, in a cordon and search operation at Yauyau and Zandam villages troops neutralized three bandits and captured four. Items recovered include seven Dane guns, three mobile phones and two motorcycles. Those captured are in custody for interrogations.

“Furthermore, on June 6, troops engaged fleeing bandits along Dunya- Dangeza road and recovered two Dane guns and four motorcycles. Additionally, troops destroyed the Daban Jabi camp of a notorious Bandit Leader known as Dan Jangeru. Also at Warnu village, two bandits were neutralized while others escaped with gunshot wounds, one AK- 47 rifle was recovered in the process.”