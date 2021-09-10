From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Army, yesterday, said its soldiers on counter-terrorism operations in the North East have arrested a high profile member of the Boko Haram terrorists group and raided one of its logistics base used for the production of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) materials in Damboa and Gashua Local Government Areas of Borno and Yobe states.

The feat, according to the Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, was recorded following robust operations conducted by troops of Sector 2 Joint Task Force, North East Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK).

Nwachukwu, in a statement, said the soldiers during a sting operation, recovered a total of 281 bags of Urea from the warehouses in the market, and two notorious BHT distributors were also arrested.

The statement reads; “Troops of Sector 2 Joint Task Force North East Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) have arrested a high profile Boko Haram member and raided Boko Haram Improvised Explosive Devices materials hub in Damboa and Gashua Local Government Areas of Borno and Yobe States, respectively. These operational feats were recorded following robust operations conducted by troops of OPHK.

“Following a tip off, a wanted BH/ISWAP terrorist, one Yawi Modu, who has been on the wanted list, was nabbed along Damboa-Wajiroko road.

“Relatedly, troops have successfully busted a Urea Fertilser syndicate known for supplying terrorists with IED materials. The market is believed to be the notorious hub for IED materials for BHT/ISWAP.

“These ISWAP criminals facing the reality of obvious depletion are desperately acquiring IED materials to make explosive devices with which to unleash terror on innocent civilians, in a bid to remain relevant and present a posture of potency. In the sting operation conducted, a total of 281 50kg bags of Urea were recovered from the warehouses in the market and two notorious BHT distributors were also arrested.

“Recall that Urea fertiliser has been banned by the government because it’s used as a major component for manufacturing IED by terrorists. The suspects and materials recovered are currently undergoing preliminary investigation.

“While commending the vigilance and resilience of the troops, the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, has reassured them of his support in decisively tackling the Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists.”

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.