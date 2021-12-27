From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Army Headquarters in Abuja said its soldiers engaged in the ongoing Exercise Golden Dawn have arrested one of the suspected leaders of the proscribed Independent People of Biafra (IPOB) and Eastern Security Network (ESN) in Nkanu East Local Government Area of Enugu State.

The suspect, Godwin Nnamdi, was said to have been arrested by troops of 82 Division Nigerian Army (NA), in conjunction with other security agencies while conducting a joint clearance operations at a camp suspected to be the stronghold of the group, located at Akpowfu Forest in the area.

Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, who made the disclosure in a statement, said the troops recovered one AK 47 rifle, one magazine containing 21 rounds of 7. 62 mm Special and one handset, amongst other items.

Nwachukwu, in the statement, said: “Troops of 82 Division Nigerian Army (NA), in conjunction with other security agencies, while conducting Exercise GOLDEN DAWN, have arrested one Godwin Nnamdi, a notorious leader of the proscribed Independent People of Biafra (IPOB) and Eastern Security Network (ESN), in Nkanu East Local Government Area. The IPOB leader was arrested during “joint clearance operations at a camp suspected to be the fortress of IPOB/ESN elements, located at Akpowfu Forest in Nkanu East Local Government Area of Enugu State, on Saturday, December 25, 2021.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“During the clearance operation, troops engaged the dissidents in a fire fight, compelling them to take to their heels, leading to the arrest of their leader.

“Troops recovered various items, including one AK 47 rifle, one magazine containing 21 rounds of 7. 62 mm Special and one handset, amongst others.

“The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, while commending troops for the successes recorded, thus far, charged them to comb and clear all suspected hideouts of criminal elements in their area of responsibility.”