From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

A notorious kidnapper in Abia State is now cooling off his heels in the cell of the 144 Battalion of the Nigeria Army, Asa, Abia State following his arrest on Wednesday.

The name of the arrested suspect was given as Chinonso Anyanwu,33, from Obungwu in Ukwa West Local Government of the state.

Prior to the suspect’s arrest, it was gathered that an okada rider from the area had given information to security agencies that Anyanwu had three years ago climbed the fence of where soldiers kept their guns at Umugo at Ugwunagbo Local Government and made away with one AK 47.

The suspect was reported to have ran away after the incident, only to come back after three years to continue his naferious activities, but used okada riding as a cover up.

Anyanwu was said to have earlier in the week, brought into a house in the area and was apprehended by a local vigilante.

The suspect was later handed over to soldiers of 144 Battalion who on interrogation, a military source revealed, confessed to the crime.