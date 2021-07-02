From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), yesterday, said soldiers of the ‘Operation AWATSE’ have arrested a suspected member of Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) around the Sango Ota area of Ogun State.

Acting Director, Defence Military Operations (DMO), Brigadier General Benard Onyeuko, who made the disclosure at a media briefing in Abuja, yesterday, said the suspect was on his way to Lagos when he was arrested by the troops while on a patrol and raid operation.

He said: “Troops carried out standing patrols and raid operations at strategic areas in the south west zone, including Majidun area, during which one Mr. Ibrahim Musa, an ISWAP member, was arrested at No 31, Abartura Street, in Sango-Ota, Ogun State.

“Intelligence report revealed that Ibrahim was on a mission to Lagos to acquire certain items for ISWAP’s operations in Maiduguri. In another development, troops acting on intelligence report on ongoing illegal oil bunkering activity, at Alimosho NNPC pipeline, arrested one Mr. Oyeshola Saheed, acting as the illegal bunkering supervisor.

“However, he named one Mr Akanbi as the sponsor and financier of the illegal bunkering activities in the area. Both vehicles and equipment used for their operations were recovered and handed over to appropriate agencies for necessary action.”

General Onyeuko noted that operational activities within the past weeks involved sustained routine patrols, to forestall activities of vandals on NNPC pipelines at Gaun, Akute, Wawa 1 and 2 and Mabgero areas.

On troops operations in the Niger Delta, Onyeuko said that troops of ‘Operation DELTA SAFE’, within the period, conducted several operations to secure oil pipelines and other critical infrastructures, to deny economic saboteurs and prevent security breach.

“These included sustained anti-crude oil theft, anti-illegal oil bunkering, anti-smuggling and anti-militancy operations. These operations led to the deactivation of illegal oil refining sites and disconnection of illegal oil pipelines. Troops also arrested several criminal elements, intercepted and confiscated large quantities of contraband vessels and items as well as recovered weapons and stolen items between June 18 and 30.

