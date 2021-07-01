Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters(DHQ), Thursday said ongoing military operations against terrorists, bandits and other criminals terrorizing the peace of the country have yielded results with the arrest of a suspected member of Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) around Sango Ota area of Ogun State, by soldiers of ‘Operation AWATSE’.

Acting Director Defence Military Operations (DMO) Brigadier General Benard Onyeuko made this known at a media briefing in Abuja.

According to him, “troops carried out standing patrols and raid operations at strategic areas in the south west zone, including Majidun area, during which one Mr. Ibrahim Musa, an ISWAP member was arrested at No 31 Abartura Street in Sango-Ota, Ogun State.

“Intelligence report revealed that Ibrahim was on a mission to Lagos to acquire certain items for ISWAP’s operations in Maiduguri. In another development, own troops acting on intelligence report on ongoing illegal oil bunkering activity at Alimosho NNPC pipeline, arrested one Mr. Oyeshola Saheed acting as the illegal bunkerers’ supervisor.

“However, he named one Mr Akanbi as the sponsor and financier of the illegal bunkering activities in the area. Both vehicles and equipment used for their operations were recovered and handed over to appropriate agency for necessary action.”

General Onyeuko while noting that operational activities within the past weeks involved sustained routine patrols to forestall activities of vandals on NNPC pipelines at Gaun, Akute, Wawa 1 and 2 and Mabgero areas.

On troops operations in the

Niger delta, Onyeuko, said that troops of ‘Operation DELTA SAFE’ within the period conducted several operations to secure oil pipelines and other critical infrastructures to deny economic saboteurs and prevent security breach.

“These included sustained anti-crude oil theft, anti-illegal oil bunkering, anti-smuggling and anti-militancy operations. These operations led to the deactivation of illegal oil refining sites and disconnection of illegal oil pipelines. Troops also arrested several criminal elements, intercepted and confiscated large quantities of contraband vessels and items as well as recovered weapons and stolen items between 18 and 30 June.

“These operations were conducted at Sara Creek in Warri South West LGA and Ikpoba Community in Okha LGA of Delta State. Operations were also conducted on a compound at Lagos bus stop by Railway Station in Port Harcourt; Jokri, Opuadakiri and Jombosco areas; as well as Asapama Creek and Kaa Community Market in Khana LGA of Rivers State.”

Also, troops of operation HADARIN DAJI and other security agencies conducting operations in the North West Zone executed series of land and air operations concurrently between June 18 and 30, 2021.

The operations included raid, ambush, cordon and search, rescue and clearance operations. Troops was also said to have responded to distress calls within the period. Likewise, the Air component of Operation HADARIN DAJI conducted several air operations such as aerial patrol, Intelligence Surveillance Reconnaissance and air interdiction missions.

“Following credible intelligence report on criminals’ activities, troops simultaneously conducted these operations with zeal and zest in different locations of this theatre of operation. The operations were conducted on bandits and kidnappers’ hideouts as well as against drug peddlers at Gusau – Magami Road in Gusau LGA of Zamfara State; Makuku in Sakaba LGA of Kebbi State; as well as Batsari and Jibia LGAs in Katsina State. Other locations include Unguwar Kade village in Tsafe LGA and Bingi village in Bungudu LGA of Zamfara State.

“The operations led to the repelling and arrest of kidnappers and drug peddlers who confessed to supplying illicit drugs to miners as well as other criminal elements.

“The operations also led to the neutralization of some armed bandits; peaceful resolution of farmers/herders’ clashes; recovery of arms and ammunition as well as recovery of rustled livestock. The operations also resulted in the rescue of kidnap victims in various locations including a teacher and some students kidnapped at the Federal Government College in Birnin Yauri, Kebbi State as well as arrest and rescue of some trucks of rustled livestocks in different locations of the theatre.

“Some gunrunners and bandits logistics suppliers, including one Lawali Na Habu was also intercepted with trucks loaded with large quantities of AGO at Tangaza LGA of Sokoto State and one Mallam Ibrahim Aliyu, a wanted notorious bandit was also arrested.

“The Air component of Operation HADARIN DAJI also conducted series of air operations, provided Close Air Support for ground troops and dominated the air space within the period. These involved Intelligence Surveillance Reconnaissance missions and other air patrols as well as air interdiction missions.

“On the whole, troops have continued to dominate the Operation HADARIN DAJI theatre of operations with aggressive fighting and confidence building patrols to reassure citizens of the commitment of AFN to end all of form criminalities in the zone.”

