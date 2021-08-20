From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Army said it’s soldiers fighting the counter insurgency war in the north have arrested suspected Boko Haram Urea Fertilizer supplier at Bayamari village in Geidam Local Government Area of Yobe State.

The suspect Yusuf Saleh, was found to be in possession of 38, bags of Urea fertilizer used in the manufacturing of Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) which has been banned by Government at the time of his arrest.

Director Army Public Relations Brigadier General Onyema Nwachuku who made this known said “Nigerian Army troops of Sector 2 Joint Task Force North East Operation HADIN KAI have arrested one Yusuf Saleh, a suspected Boko Haram Urea Fertilizer supplier at Bayamari village in Geidam Local Government Area of Yobe State. The suspect was nabbed by the vigilant troops following actionable information. A total of thirty eight 50 Kg bags of Urea were recovered from the suspect. Urea fertilizer was banned by Government because of its usage in the manufacturing of Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) by terrorists. The suspect is currently helping investigators with useful information.

“Troops of Operation HADIN KAI have been commended for their vigilance and swift response in arresting the suspect. They are also encouraged not to allow any form of distraction from the marauding terrorists, whose ranks have suffered acute manpower depletion as a result of ongoing kinetic and none kinetic operations conducted by troops.

“Law-abiding people of North-East Nigeria are assured of the Chief of Army Staff’s determination to finally root out the Boko Haram/Islamic State West Africa Province criminals from their hideouts. The people of the North East are also encouraged to continue to avail the troops with actionable information that will enhance the execution of the ongoing Counter terrorism Counter insurgency operations in the region”.