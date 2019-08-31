Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

As tension mounts in Imo state over the face-off between immediate past governor of the State, Senator Rochas Okorocha and his successor, Emeka Ihedioha, heavily armed soldiers and policemen have been deployed to provide security in the residence of the former governor.

When our correspondent visited the Spibat street, Amakohia, residence of Okorocha yesterday armed policemen and soldiers were seen manning the entrance.

Meanwhile, Governor Emeka Ihedioha has reacted to the former governor’s remark that he is a tyrant.

Ihedioha who spoke through his Senior Special Adviser on media, Steve Osuji described Okorocha as a nuisance who does not have respect for the law.

“When he was in government did anybody disrespect him or cause breach of peace of the state, why then is he inciting the public, he is a nuisance and has no respect for the law,” Ihedioha said.