Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

A 300-level student of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko, Ondo Statew was allegedly

raped on Wednesday by some soldiers attached to the 32 Artillery Brigade of the Nigeria Army, Owena, Akure, the capital of the state.

Daily Sun gathered that the incident occurred at the military checkpoint at Ikare-Akoko in Akoko North-East Local Government Area of the state, which is just a few kilometers from the university campus.

The victim, who is said to be a student of Religious and African Studies, was going to Ikare-Akoko when the incident happened.

The Head of Media and Protocol Unit of the university, Mr. Victor

Akinpelumi, confirmed that the management of the institution was aware

of the incident and had started investigation into it. “The management is aware and investigation had commenced.

The university has set up a panel to look into the matter and we will get back to you,” he said.

It was alleged that the victim was raped serially by the soldiers who were in uniform. A source hinted that one of the soldiers identified as a Lance Corporal allegedly ordered the victim to get down from a mini bus commonly referred to as “Agolo” and took her into a cubicle at the back of the checkpoint where they (soldiers) allegedly had unlawful canal knowledge of the victim.

A student of the institution, who craved anonymity, said the soldiers at the Ikare checkpoint were fond of molesting the female students passing through the area.

“We were coming from Akungba in a mini bus on Wednesday evening but on getting to the checkpoint, the soldier looked inside our taxi, pointed to the lady and ordered her to get down. We didn’t know why he did that.

When the lady alighted, he took her to their mini-barracks and asked us to leave the scene.

“Out of fear we left the place, hoping that she will be released immediately but she was not released until after one hour later. After that, we discovered that she was serially raped by the soldiers at the checkpoint