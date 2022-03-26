From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Army has announced that counterinsurgency troops in the North East have recovered the wreckage of a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Alpha Jet aircraft which crashed in Sambisa Forest, Borno State on March 31, 2021.

The wreckage of the aircraft was discovered by soldiers of Operation Desert Sanity while on a clearance patrol in the area, the army announced on Facebook.

‘Troops of Operation Desert Sanity on a clearance patrol in Sambisa Forest, Borno State, have uncovered the wreckage of crashed Alpha Jet aircraft (NAF475) that went off the radar with two crew members on 31 March 2021. Further exploitation ongoing,’ the statement read.