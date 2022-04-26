From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

A suspected militant was killed and one soldier injured as soldiers’ on Sunday repelled an attack on a military checkpoint, at Ogboinbiri community in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

Though the soldiers were caught unawares, they were able to fight back, killing one of the gunmen, while one soldier was shot and his rifle which fell into the water was taken away. Investigations revealed that the soldiers were stationed at the military checkpoint in Ogboinbiri community, at a wellhead owned by the Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC), at Seibou oil field, when the gunmen stormed the place in three speed boats.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Eyewitness accounts said the gun duel lasted three hours as the soldiers fought back gallantly, to ensure the gunmen had no access to the facility.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“The soldiers shot one of the boys, but one of the soldiers was wounded and his rifle taken away. The soldier is identified as Job and attached to the 13NA,” he said.

Attempts to get a reaction from the spokesman of the 16 Division of the Nigerian Army in Bayelsa, Captain Victor Odukoya, failed.

A military intelligence source, who confirmed the development, said concerted efforts were on to ensure the recovery of the stolen military rifle and arrest the culprits.